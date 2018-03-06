Teen Miss Puddin Swamp Festival crowned
by Emily Wachter | March 6, 2018 1:18 pm
The winner of Teen Miss Puddin Swamp Festival is Jordyn Cox. The pageant was held on Sat. March 3.
