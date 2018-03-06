Superintendent Spearman announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as teacher of the year finalist

Last Updated: March 6, 2018 at 4:54 pm

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman surprised Mayewood Middle School teacher, Zachariah Lowe, at his school with news that he has been selected as one of five finalists for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year award.

“Zachariah is an exceptional educator whose driving force is the belief that his student’s success will transcend into the success of our state and nation,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “The leadership Zachariah exhibits in his classroom and in the Sumter community is what we strive to instill in every South Carolina graduate.”

Zachariah Lowe is a 6th- 8th grade Social Studies teacher at Mayewood Middle School in Sumter School District. Zachariah became a teacher to “make a positive influence in the lives of the next generation of world leaders.” He has worked tirelessly to ensure that his students become critical thinkers – leading to several of them participating in C-SPAN’S ClassCam Competition, where students choose a current issue in the community, take steps to research information, interview experts, and craft a workable solution. His students have been recognized at both local and national levels for awards such as the NASC/Ruth Hollander Award for outstanding contributions to participation in democracy and a recycling grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control. Mr. Lowe himself has been award several accolades for his work inside and outside the classroom. He attended the C-Span Summer Educator Conference and the Ford’s Theatre Summer Teachers’ program in Washington, D.C. In addition, he has authored a chapter for a National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) publication and has served as a presenter and co-presenter, at numerous national, regional, and local workshops and conferences.

“Zachariah is the epitome of a frontline educator. He believes our students deserve the very best and helps them develop into the vision behind the Profile of the South Carolina Graduate through collaboration, diligence and action,” said Dr. Debbie Hamm, interim superintendent. “I truly admire his initiative to grow in new directions by focusing on positive change and connecting with others who choose to dream, achieve and collaborate. The Sumter School District family congratulates Zachariah on achieving this outstanding honor, and we wish him nothing but the very best in his journey toward being named the best in the state.”

As one of five finalists, Zachariah will receive $10,000 and go on to the next stage of competition which involves an in-person interview with a team of expert judges. The South Carolina Teacher of the Year Gala will be held May 2nd in Columbia where the overall winner will be crowned.

The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with teacher cadets and teaching fellows, leading the State Teacher Forum, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 48,000 educators.

The Teacher of the Year program celebrates excellence and strengthens the teaching force by honoring and recognizing exceptional teachers on the district, state, and national level. The Teacher of the Year Awards not only assists in retention efforts but serve as a powerful recruitment tool to the educator profession.