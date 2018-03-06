Sheriff Tim Baxley visits Clarendon School District 1 Board meeting

Last Updated: March 6, 2018 at 2:30 pm

Sheriff Tim Baxley visited the CSD1 board of trustees scheduled meeting on Mon. March 5. He took pictures with the Scott’s Branch track teams, the Varsity girls basketball team and the Future Business Leaders of America team champions.

Baxley came to Scott’s Branch with SC Attorney General Alan Wilson as he discussed human trafficing. Baxley said, “I was so impressed at Scott’s Branch because those kids listened to every word and were engaged with the conversation. Scott’s Branch has every educational opportunity you could ever want. I just wanted to tell the parents and the faculty how impressed I was. I was proud.”