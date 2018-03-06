Sen. Kevin Johnson visits Clarendon School District 1 board meeting

Last Updated: March 6, 2018 at 9:55 am

Sen. Kevin Johnson was invited by the Board of Trustees to speak with students, parents, faculty and staff of CSD1 Mon. March 5 at the Cultural Arts Center in Summerton. Topics that he discussed included housing for teachers, consolidation of school districts and whether school board members should be elected or appointed. Concerning legislation on these topics, Johnson said, “I believe in our hearts we have what’s best for our community.” (Referring to the legislators and lawmakers working in Columbia for Clarendon County.)