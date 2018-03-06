Petite Miss Puddin Swamp Festival pageant winner announced
by Emily Wachter | March 6, 2018 1:15 pm
Last Updated: March 6, 2018 at 1:26 pm
The winner of the Petite Miss Puddin Swamp Festival was crowned on Sat. March 3. Savannah Balcom was the winner in the Petite Miss division.
