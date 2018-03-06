Miss Puddin Swamp Festival pageant winner crowned
by Emily Wachter | March 6, 2018 1:24 pm
The Miss Puddin Swamp Festival pageant was held Sat. March 3. Carmen Hanna was crowned as the winner of the Miss Puddin Swamp Festival pageant.
