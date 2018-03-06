ManningLive

Miss Puddin Swamp Festival pageant winner crowned

by | March 6, 2018 1:24 pm

The Miss Puddin Swamp Festival pageant was held Sat. March 3. Carmen Hanna was crowned as the winner of the Miss Puddin Swamp Festival pageant.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live