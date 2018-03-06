Mini Miss Puddin Swamp Festival crowned
by Emily Wachter | March 6, 2018 1:13 pm
Last Updated: March 6, 2018 at 1:09 pm
The winner of the Mini Miss Puddin Swamp Festival pageant is Annalise Lambert. She was crowned on Sat. March 3.
