Manning boxer wins main event at Hollywood’s Birthday Bash

Last Updated: March 6, 2018 at 9:23 am

Coach Blackwell, on the left, and Coach Ellison, on the right, stand proud next to Deshawn Sinkler after his first career win.

On Sat. March 3, 180 Boxing & Fitness, located at 31 N. Brooks Street in Manning, was invited to participate in Hollywood’s Birthday Bash in Charleston. The event was sponsored by Charleston Boxing Club and was held at the Arthur Christopher Community Center. There were 4 matches and Summerton native Deshawn Sinkler, fought in the main event. This was his first career bout. Coach Gabe Blackwell said, “Sinkler has only been training for six months and is advancing very well. Most people are amazed at how good he is.” He took on John Ford from Excel Boxing in a three round contest. Sinkler earned the victory in the contest. “Sinkler is humble and works hard. He is very coachable and kept to our strategy. I am very proud of him,” said Blackwell.