Clarendon County DSS to hold open house for new building
by Submitted via Email | March 6, 2018 4:31 pm
The Clarendon County Department of Social Services will hold an open house at its new location from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thurs. March 8.
The new building is located at 236 Commerce Street, Suite 2 in Manning.
The public is invited to drop in and view the new facility from which will allow them to provide better services to the residents of Clarendon County.
