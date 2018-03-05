ManningLive

Mobile Library Schedule: Tues. March 6

by | March 5, 2018 8:07 pm

Last Updated: March 2, 2018 at 3:10 pm

The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will be at the Turbeville IGA Tues. March 6 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live