Clarendon Hall JV baseball picks up win over Dorchester

Last Updated: March 5, 2018 at 3:38 pm

Clarendon Hall Junior Varsity baseball team ran it’s record to 2-0 on the season Fri. March 2. They defeated conference opponent Dorchester Academy at home by a score of 5-2.

Blane Kennard picked up the win on the mound, pitching 4 innings with 6 strike outs and 1 walk. TJ Curlee pitched 2 innings in relief with 1 strikeout.

Brantley Hodge led the Saints offensively by going 3-4. Blane Kennard went 2-4 with 2 RBIs and Christian Higbe was 2-3 at the plate.