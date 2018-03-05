Arrest made in connection to Sumter child shot in leg

Last Updated: March 5, 2018 at 4:13 pm

Aireal Lakeia Johnson

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest related to an ongoing investigation of the shooting of a 7 year old child that happened Feb. 1.

About 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, someone fired several shots at a home in the 5800 block of Broad Street. One of the bullets struck a 7 year old boy in the leg. Two other bullet holes were discovered in the home’s interior but no one else was hit.

Aireal Lakeia Johnson, 24, of 70 White Pine Court in Sumter has been charged with four counts being an Accessory After the Fact of Attempted Murder and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling; Criminal Conspiracy; Breach of Trust; Larceny for Failure to Return a Rented Object and Obstruction of Justice.

Investigators uncovered information that the suspect vehicle was a 2017 Jeep. The vehicle was reportedly a rental Jeep obtained through a fraudulent insurance policy under the name of Aireal Johnson.

Johnson admitted to the conspiracy for fraud and also implicated two other individuals, Kimberly Denise Burgess, 30, and Rodney Jermaine Burgess, 33, both of 275 Sandy Run Drive in Sumter.

Warrants have been issued for Kimberly Burgess and for Rodney Burgess in the case. Authorities are actively looking for the pair.

Should anyone spot them, please call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2022 or Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIMESC. You do not have to give your name.