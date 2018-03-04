SC’s new licenses and ID cards available to the public

Last Updated: March 4, 2018 at 9:08 pm

Governor Henry McMaster was joined by S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) Executive Director Col. Kevin Shwedo to announce that South Carolina’s new driver’s licenses and identification cards, including those compliant with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005, are now available for purchase at all SCDMV branches statewide.

“We are grateful for Col. Shwedo’s team at DMV that has done a tremendous job of quickly and diligently getting our new licenses and identification cards ready for distribution,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

“After months of testing, we’re incredibly pleased with the product South Carolinians will now hold to prove their identity,” said SCDMV Executive Director Col. Kevin Shwedo. “This is the state’s most secure card to date, and it was a fantastic team of SCDMV employees who made sure the public roll out of the new REAL ID licenses and IDs was as smooth as possible.”

The SCDMV now produces two styles of licenses: REAL IDs and standard, non-compliant cards that say, “Not for Federal Identification.” There’s no change or difference in price of each card or any card the SCDMV issues.

In order to board a domestic, commercial flight, enter a secure federal building, or visit a military installation on and after October 1, 2020, you must carry the card with the gold star or another federally approved identification such as a valid US Passport or military ID.