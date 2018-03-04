LMA B team baseball earns win over Providence Athletic Club
by Submitted via Email | March 4, 2018 8:53 pm
Laurence Manning Academy travelled to Columbia Feb. 26 to play Providence Atheletic Club. The Swampcats earned the win by a score of 12 to 1.
On the mount for LMA were Cam Branham, Dalton Brown, TJ Hicks, and Jackson Clemmons. They combined to give up only 1 hit and struck out 7 batters.
Jackson Brown went 2 for 2 and Lowden Olsen was 3 for 4.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.