LMA B team baseball earns win over Providence Athletic Club

Laurence Manning Academy travelled to Columbia Feb. 26 to play Providence Atheletic Club. The Swampcats earned the win by a score of 12 to 1.

On the mount for LMA were Cam Branham, Dalton Brown, TJ Hicks, and Jackson Clemmons. They combined to give up only 1 hit and struck out 7 batters.

Jackson Brown went 2 for 2 and Lowden Olsen was 3 for 4.