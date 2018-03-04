Common pleas court cancelled, jurors need not appear

Last Updated: March 2, 2018 at 1:52 pm

To Jurors summoned for the March 12, 2018 term of court:

The term of Common Pleas Jury Court scheduled for the week of March 12, 2018 is cancelled. Jurors receiving a summons for jury duty for Monday, March 12, 2018 will not need to appear for jury service. The term of court his cancelled.

Please contact the Clerk of Court office at (803) 435-5120 if you have any questions.