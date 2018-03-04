Clarendon School District 2 to hold Fine Arts Extravaganza

The students, faculty and staff of Clarendon School District 2 will be hosting its 2018 Fine Arts Extravaganza. The event will be held at Weldon Auditorium at 6:00 p.m. on Thurs. March 22.

It will feature musical performances by students ranging from grades kindergarten through 12. Artwork created by students from all CSD2 schools will be on display and exhibited during this event.

This event is open to all and CSD2 encourages all residents of Clarendon County to come out and support all these local students as they unveil their compositions, abilities and talents.

