Mobile Library Schedule: Saturday March 3
by Submitted via Email | March 3, 2018 5:03 am
Last Updated: March 2, 2018 at 10:58 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will stop at the IGA in Turbeville from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sat. March 3.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.