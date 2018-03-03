Lady Wolverines presented state championship trophy
by Tommy Wampler | March 3, 2018 11:43 pm
East Clarendon’s girls accept the state championship trophy after defeating Timmonsville High School, 55-31.
Coach Mike Lowder and his girls celebrate after winning 1A State Championship.
Comment by Travis Brown Jr
March 4, 2018 at 06:30
Congratulations Mike and the Lady Wolverines. I watched the game and your team was amazing and obviously well coached. Good luck for continued success in the future.
