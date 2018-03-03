Groundbreaking on Harbor Deepening Project

Today the South Carolina Ports Authority hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the Harbor Deepening Project. Upon completion, the Port of Charleston will be the deepest port on the US East Coast at 52 feet and will provide unrestricted access to neo-Panamax vessels 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with no tide restriction.

Senator Leatherman said, “Being part of the Harbor Deepening Project is one of the highlights of my 38 year legislative career. I can’t tell you how proud I am of Jim, Barbara and the rest of the Port team. Charleston will be the deepest port on the East Coast, allowing unrestricted access to the world’s largest ships and will drive South Carolina’s economy for generations to come.”

Leatherman continued, “This truly is South Carolina’s port and is essential to landing businesses such at BMW in the Upstate and Harbor Freight in the Pee Dee, just to name a few. With the inland port in Greer and soon Dillon, all of South Carolina and beyond is truly connected to this world class port.”

The project is supported by a $300 million investment from the State of South Carolina. Senator Leatherman said, “The State’s investment in this project has been essential to the awarding of the first two contracts, to include the largest ever awarded by the Army Corps at $214 million. I’ll continue working diligently with our Congressional delegation to ensure the Federal Government pays its fair share of the project. South Carolina certainly has.”