East Clarendon ladies dominate Timmonsville High, win 1A State Championship

Last Updated: March 3, 2018 at 12:55 pm

The East Clarendon girls basketball team won the South Carolina High School League 1A state championship crown. EC took on Timmonsville High School at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia by a score of 55 to 31. This is East Clarendon’s first championship title. It was a total team effort that kept Timmonsville off balance to finish the season as number 1.