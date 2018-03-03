East Clarendon ladies dominate Timmonsville High, win 1A State Championship
by Tommy Wampler | March 3, 2018 12:53 pm
Last Updated: March 3, 2018 at 12:55 pm
The East Clarendon girls basketball team won the South Carolina High School League 1A state championship crown. EC took on Timmonsville High School at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia by a score of 55 to 31. This is East Clarendon’s first championship title. It was a total team effort that kept Timmonsville off balance to finish the season as number 1.
comments » 2
Comment by Patricia Pringle
March 3, 2018 at 14:21
Congratulations on bringing home the 1A State Championship Title!!
Well done!!
Comment by Kelvin Lemon
March 3, 2018 at 19:24
Congratulations to the lady Wolverines, continue to bleed blue!
Wolverine Proud!!!
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.