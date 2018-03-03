Clarendon Hall’s JV softball team opens season with win
by Tommy Wampler | March 3, 2018 4:24 pm
Last Updated: March 3, 2018 at 4:25 pm
Clarendon Hall JV softball opened it’s season with 16-0 victory over Dorchester Academy. Amberly Way took the mound earning the winm and strikeing out 5. The game was called after 3 innings. Way was 3 for 3 at the plate with 2 RBIs.
Hadleigh McIntosh was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs as well. Macie McIntosh and Wells James were 2 for 2. McKenley Wells was 2 for 3.
The Lady Saints will travel to Holly Hill Academy Tues. March 6.
