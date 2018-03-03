Clarendon County GOP to hold monthly meeting March 8

The Clarendon County GOP will host its monthly meeting on Thurs. March 8. The meeting will be held at the Cornerstone Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church at 2116 Greeleyville Highway, Manning.

Doors open at 6:00pm and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The ladies of the church will be preparing the meal. Donations will be accepted.

The program will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The speakers in March will be Yancey McGill, Candidate for Governor and

Gerhard Gressman, Candidate for the Sixth Congressional District of South Carolina.

Moye Graham has lined up candidates and speakers for April and May. The primary will be in June. This will be a great opportunity to hear from a number of the candidates.

Everyone is welcome, so come and bring a friend.