Mobile Library Schedule: Fri. March 2

Last Updated: March 2, 2018 at 7:50 am

Fri. March 2, MarchThe Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will make stops at Lake Marion Nursing Facility, 1527 Urbana Road, Summerton, and at the Windsor Manor Nursing Facility, 5583 Summerton Hwy, Manning, for book drop offs only.

The Mobile Library will also be at the Paxville Community Center from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m.