Fire destroys Manning home, residents make it out safely

Around 2:09 a.m. Friday morning, the Manning Fire Department responded to a call from Eric Morris of 263 Manchester Road in Manning. “I was woken up by a loud popping sound and I thought someone was trying to break in so I got up to investigate. Our 6 month old grandchild had been staying the night so I had to make sure my family was safe.” It’s then that he saw the flames above his head. He woke up his family to get them out as quickly as he could while the blaze continued to spread above their heads.

All family members made it safely outside. They watched as the fire, which by then had engulfed the entire residence, was sending flames two stories into the air.

Fire Chief Mitch McElveen said, “It took us about 30 minutes to get the fire under control after the family had made it safely out of the residence.” Fortunately no one was injured during the incident but the fire consumed all of the family’s belongings.

The Morris Family is in need of men’s shirts, size small to extra-large, men’s pants size 28, 32 and 40 and any women’s clothes. Anyone wishing to donate these items can bring them to The Manning Times Office on 230 East Boyce Street.