Clarendon Pride Basketball team finishes championship season

Last Updated: March 2, 2018 at 1:03 pm

The Clarendon Pride Basketball Team of the Clarendon County Recreational Department (CCRD) concluded its championship season Feb. 16 at the Weldon Auditorium. The Pride finished with a 9-1 record to take this year’s championship. Team members are: JoQuarius Miller, Tristan Washington, Silvester Dozier, Deondre Hilton, Chi’Quan Giles, Jamari Wilson, James Dinkins, Jamon Brock and Lavonte James, Head Coach Marty Lemon and assistant coaches, Shawn Taylor and JoJo Miller.

Head Coach Marty Lemon would like to thank the players for their hard work and dedication as well as the parents, family and community for all their support. Coach Lemon also would like to thank his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Wilbert Lemon, for supporting him throughout his tenure of being head coach for such a great team of players, over the years, at the Clarendon County Recreational Department.