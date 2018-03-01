Summerton to hold Planning Commission meeting

The town of Summerton will have their Planning Commission meeting at 4:00 p.m. March 1, 2018. The meeting will be held at the Summerton Town Hall located at 10 Main Street, Summerton.

The agenda includes the approval of minutes from August 7, 2017, Jan. 25, 2018 and Feb. 8, 2018.

Business scheduled is for an update on the Land Use Plan by Dickie Felder.