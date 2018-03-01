Sen. Scott congratulates Marvin Quattlebaum, confirmed as Federal Judge for S.C.

Last Updated: March 1, 2018 at 6:45 pm

A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr. was confirmed by the Senate to the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina.

Sen. Tim Scott expressed his congratulations to Mr. Marvin Quattlebaum after he was confirmed by the Senate to serve as a federal judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. He was confirmed with a vote of 69 to 28.

Scott said: “Serving as a federal judge requires an unbreakable commitment to upholding our laws as they are written, and there is no question that Mr. Quattlebaum has earned our trust and will serve our country well. Throughout his career he has been lauded by his peers for his work ethic and impeccable judgment, as evidenced by his recent selection as Greenville’s Lawyer of the Year. Personally, Marvin’s commitment to his family, community, and service speak volumes about his character. It is an honor to support him today, and I know he will uphold the Constitution and our nation’s laws and make South Carolina proud.”