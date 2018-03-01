S.C. House creates legislation to enforce litter laws
by Tommy Wampler | March 1, 2018 12:35 pm
Last Updated: March 1, 2018 at 6:49 pm
South Carolina lawmakers have written new legislation that aims to help litter control efforts. House Bill 4458 (H. 4458) revises the state code that addresses litter providing new regulations for community service, defining illegal dumping and changing fines based on weights and types of violations.
The goal of this legislation is to hone the tool that officers and judges use to enforce state litter laws. The changes requested in this legislation have been researched and are based on experiences that SC officers have dealt with in the field and in the court room.
This legislation updates the definition of litter using Section 44-96-40 of SC Code of Laws and additional items including cigarette and cigarette components. It creates a fine in the amount of no less than $25.00 or more than $100.00 for a violation under 15 pounds, which includes small items such as a cigarette butts, small plastic items, aluminum cans, bottles or any other light weight item. These are the items commonly tossed out a moving window or discarded by a pedestrian.
It also includes updates on the community service component, making it easier for judges to assign community service hours by eliminating the need for mandatory supervision.
This bill defines illegal dumping, which occurs when the discarded items are more than 15 pounds and provides a fine amount not less than $200 dollars nor more than $500 dollars. It also provides for mandatory community service hours that increase with each offense.
H. 4458 has passed the House and is awaiting debate in the Senate Judiciary Committee. For more details on the bill or if you have questions, please contact Sarah Lyles at 877-725-7733 or slyles@palmettopride.org.
comments » 3
Comment by Beverly Moberg
March 1, 2018 at 13:30
In response to House Bill #4458, there appears to be no effort in the Summerton community to focus on the outlandish abuse of the current litter laws. It seems that on the contrary, people are blatantly abusing the law by dumping trash at the very entrance of the Summerton recycling center. If law enforcement was truly interested in resolving this widespread problem, identification of litters could be made by searching through the trash and/or placing cameras along this section of road. I assure you the majority of Summerton residents support the enforcement of litter laws. Will additionally laws make a significant difference? That remains to be seen.
Comment by TGeddings
March 1, 2018 at 17:22
just today, i confronted someone for littering the roadside fronting my property. i returned her lays potato chip bag to her. her verbal response was “oh, i’m sorry”. there was no look of embarassment or shame about her. i informed her it was thanks to people like her our beautiful state has become the nation’s pigpen. i imagine she treats her home the same way. is there no pride left? it is not the first time i have caught people doing this. i have searched bags of trash, found identifying information such as letters, envelopes, prescription bottles, etc. Both the SC DNR and the sheriff’s department were helpful in correcting the situation. we do need stronger legislation, enforcement and BIG penalties…no slap on the wrist, no finger-wagging “don’t do this any more, the next time you’re really gonna pay”… if they do the crime, they should pay. if they pay dearly, they may think real hard about tossing that trash out the window.
Comment by Ted E Caddell Sr
March 1, 2018 at 19:34
I really hope that this bill is passed into law.If it does i Will randomly set up a video camera at the Clarendon County side of the old 301/15 bridge.to observe and record some of the illegal dumpers. But with wrist the slapping judges in this county I doubt it will do any good
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.