Pres. Trump directs flag to be flown at half staff for Rev. Billy Graham

Last Updated: March 1, 2018 at 6:46 pm

As a mark of respect for the memory of Rev. Billy Graham, President Trump has issued a proclamation directing the flag of the United States be flown at half-staff on Fri. March 2, 2018, the date of his internment.

Accordingly, Governor McMaster directs that flags atop the State Capitol Building be flown at half staff from sunrise until sunset on Fri. March 2, 2018.