Pres. Trump directs flag to be flown at half staff for Rev. Billy Graham
by Reporter | March 1, 2018 6:22 pm
Last Updated: March 1, 2018 at 6:46 pm
As a mark of respect for the memory of Rev. Billy Graham, President Trump has issued a proclamation directing the flag of the United States be flown at half-staff on Fri. March 2, 2018, the date of his internment.
Accordingly, Governor McMaster directs that flags atop the State Capitol Building be flown at half staff from sunrise until sunset on Fri. March 2, 2018.
comments » 1
Comment by Moye Graham
March 1, 2018 at 21:27
I appreciate President Trump and Governor McMaster doing this.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.