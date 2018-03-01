Margaret Weeks Nunamaker

Margaret Weeks Nunamaker, 77, widow of Jacob Lawrence Nunamaker III, died Wed. Feb. 28, 2018 at her home.

Born Feb. 8, 1941, in Alcolu, she was a daughter of the late Legrand Dickson Weeks and the late Linnie Mae McAllister Weeks. She worked with the youth of Little Star Pentecostal Holiness Church for 25 years. She was an administrative specialist for the SC Department of Juvenile Justice and a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her son, Jacob Lawrence “Lonny” Nunamaker IV (Bari) of Louisville, KY; two sisters, Joyce Gibson of Murfreesboro, TN and Barbara Denham of Darlington; three grandchildren, Carly Nunamaker, Jay Nunamaker and Olivia Nunamaker; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John L. Weeks, Sr. and a sister, Kathy Weeks.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sat. March 3, 2018 in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Evans officiating. Burial will follow in the Manning Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her nephews, Rusty Welch, Timmy Welch, Johnny Weeks, Bobby Gibson, Mitch Denham, Jeff Denham, Robbie Weeks and Allen Denham.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Fri. March 2, 2018 at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence at 2602 Highway 260, Manning.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org