The Clarendon Hall JV baseball team earns victory over The Kings Academy

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 1:36 pm

The Clarendon Hall Junior Varsity Baseball team defeated The Kings Academy at home Tues. Feb. 27. Clarendon Hall won by a score of 9-2. Blane Kennard earned the win on the mound for the Saints. He pitched 3 innings and struck out 5. Kennard went 1-4 with 2 RBIs. T.J. Curlee went 2-3 at the plate with 2 RBIs. Christian Higbe and Wilder Robinson each had 2 hits.

The Saints will play Dorchester Academy at 4:00 p.m. Fri. March 2 in Summerton.