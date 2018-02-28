James Anthony Webb

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 12:41 pm

James Anthony Webb, beloved husband of Betty Brunson Webb, died Mon. Feb. 26. He was born March 1, 1953 in Clarendon County. He was the son the late Sheridan and Nellie Johnson Webb.

The family will receive friends at their home on 1095 Homer Street in Summerton.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Summerton Funeral Home LLC, 23 S. Duke Street in Summerton. Phone: (803) 485-3755.