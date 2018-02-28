Ellen Dyson

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 11:56 am

Ellen Dyson passed away Sat. Feb. 24 at the age of 96. The viewing will be Feb. 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Summerton Funeral Home.

The funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Fri. March 2 at the Historic Liberty Hill A.M.E Church, 2310 Liberty Hill Road in Summerton. Rev. Robert L. China Jr. will serve as Pastor.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Summerton Funeral Home, LLC on 23 South Duke Street in Summerton. Phone (803) 485-3755