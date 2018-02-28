Charles J. Mock Jr. sworn in as Clarendon County Coroner Feb. 28

Charles 'Bucky' Mott Jr. Is sworn in as Clarendon County Coroner by Honorable Ferrell Cothran.

By Executive Order No. 2018-09, filed on Feb. 21, 2018, with the Secretary of State’s Office, Governor Henry McMaster, due to the recent death of Hayes F. Samuels Jr., appointed Deputy Coroner Charles J. Mock Jr. as Coroner of Clarendon County. Mock was sworn into office Feb. 28, 2018 at the Clarendon County Courthouse by The Honorable Ferrell Cothran.