Charles J. Mock Jr. sworn in as Clarendon County Coroner Feb. 28
by Tommy Wampler | February 28, 2018 10:51 am
Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 3:11 pm
Charles 'Bucky' Mott Jr. Is sworn in as Clarendon County Coroner by Honorable Ferrell Cothran.
By Executive Order No. 2018-09, filed on Feb. 21, 2018, with the Secretary of State’s Office, Governor Henry McMaster, due to the recent death of Hayes F. Samuels Jr., appointed Deputy Coroner Charles J. Mock Jr. as Coroner of Clarendon County. Mock was sworn into office Feb. 28, 2018 at the Clarendon County Courthouse by The Honorable Ferrell Cothran.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.