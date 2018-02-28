Albert Mobley and Charles H. Jackson sworn in as Deputy Coroners
by Tommy Wampler | February 28, 2018 12:15 pm
Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 11:29 am
Albert Mobley and Charles H. Jackson are sworn in as Deputy Coroners by the Honorable Ferrell Cothran and Coroner Charles 'Bucky' Mott Jr.
The Honorable Ferrell Cothran and newly appointed Clarendon County Coroner Charles ‘Bucky’ Mott Jr reside over ceremony as Albert Mobley and Charles H. Jackson recite oath as Deputy Coroners of Clarendon County.
