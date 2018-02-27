Some millenials using avocados to propose on Instagram

Last Updated: February 27, 2018 at 2:57 pm

“by Chayes Wida” from TODAY.com

Like any self-respecting millennial and taco aficionado, I appreciate a good avocado. But as twenty-somethings reach marrying age, it would appear the avocado trend has taken on an entirely new role … as a ring box!

Yes, you read that correctly. (Some) millennial lovebirds are proposing to their one-and-only with avocados, and the trend is making Instagrammers green with envy. On Feb. 10, Amsterdam-based food stylist, cookbook author and avocado-enthusiast Colette Dike posted a photo of the “avo box,” and wrote, “Tag someone who should propose like this.”

And thousands of people did.

Another Instagrammer, Matt Caron, posted a photo of a pit less avocado with the ring sunken into the center and wrote, “Every hippie girl’s dream proposal,” and received a slew of rave reactions.

While the avocado proposal is now gaining traction, it appears the vegan-inspired act of romance has been Instagrammed before. Taylor Selby, a yogi and self-described “avocado lover and smoothie bowl addict,” posted a photo in October 2016 of her fiancé down on one knee with the slightly overripe fruit in-hand.

“I couldn’t help but share the BEST & most creative proposal/best day of my life in honor of 6 months until we say I do!!” she wrote on Instagram. “Now where is the avocado emoji?!”

If the way to a person’s heart is through their belly, then these romantics are certainly on track. Revealing an engagement ring in a cup of hot chocolate, his girlfriend’s favorite drink, lead to happily ever after for the Seattle-based couple Arielle and Emoniel in September 2017.

At least avocado proposals are making last year’s unpalatable Instagram trend, the avolatte — a tongue-in-cheek menu item by Australia’s Truman Cafe, which served a latte in an avocado shell — fade into a distant memory. After all, avocados are better pitted and garnished with a little romance.