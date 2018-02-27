Shelton Dowd, gospel recording artist, performed at the Black Heritage Expo Feb. 24

Last Updated: February 27, 2018 at 2:16 pm

Shelton Dowd, gospel recording artist, performed at the Black Heritage Expo at the Taw Caw Community Outreach Center on Feb. 24.

Shelton Dowd, gospel recording artist, performed at the Black Heritage Expo which was held at the Taw Caw Community Outreach Center in Summerton on Feb. 24.