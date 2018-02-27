Robin Pepper-Smith performs at the Black Heritage Expo Feb. 24
by Reporter | February 27, 2018 3:35 pm
Last Updated: February 27, 2018 at 1:45 pm
Robin Pepper-Smith from Greenville, SC recites a monologue at the Black Heritage Expo which was held Feb. 24 at the Taw Caw Community Outreach Center.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.