Read to Succeed summer reading camp symposium on Feb. 28

Last Updated: February 27, 2018 at 3:10 pm

The South Carolina Department of Education, along with several other organizations, will host the Read to Succeed Summer Reading Camp Symposium from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wed. Feb. 28 at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation (R2i2), located at 763 Fashion Drive in Columbia. This event is a FREE day for learning, sharing and developing the best practices for the Read to Succeed Summer Reading Camps in 2018.

For more information, visit Read to Succed

WHO: State and Community organizations, nationally-renowned education leaders/authors Jan Burkins and Lester Laminack, as well as school district representatives.

WHAT: Read to Succeed Summer Reading Camp Symposium

WHEN: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 28

WHERE: Richland Two Institute of Innovation (R2i2), 763 Fashion Drive, Columbia, SC

