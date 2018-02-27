McLeod Health of Clarendon announces new members of the Community Advisory Board

McLeod Health Clarendon is pleased to announce two new members to the hospital’s Community Advisory Board: Dr. Ansel McFaddin and Rev. Geroge P. Windley.

In addition, the McLeod Health Clarendon Community Advisory Board also includes Kim Johnson, Bank of Clarendon Marketing Assistant Officer; David Epperson, Clarendon County Administrator; George Summers, Retired Air Force; and Dr. Catherine Rabon, McLeod Health Clarendon Chief Medical Officer. Returning member Dr. Stephen Corey will serve as Chairman, and returning member Dr. Marva Williams will serve as Vice Chairman.

The 12-member committee also includes Ron Boring, McLeod Health Chief Operating Officer; Fulton Ervin, McLeod Health Chief Financial Officer; Rachel Gainey, McLeod Health Clarendon Administrator; Kim Jolly, McLeod Health Clarendon Chief Nursing Officer and Dr. Robert S. Eagerton, McLeod Health Clarendon Medical Chief of Staff, who serve as ex-officio members.

Forming a bridge between physicians, management and the community to the McLeod Health Board of Trustees, Advisory Board members review strategic issues and challenges facing the medical center, the health care industry and surrounding communities. This advisory board includes community leaders from Clarendon, Sumter and Williamsburg counties who offer advice and recommendations to the McLeod Health Clarendon Administration.

Established in 1951, McLeod Health Clarendon has served the residents of Clarendon County for 65 years. In 2013, the hospital completed a $22 million, 47,000 square foot expansion and renovation, encompassing new operating rooms, an emergency department, same-day surgery center and larger patient rooms. Services available at McLeod Health Clarendon include: labor and delivery, infusion therapy, cardiac rehabilitation, outpatient rehabilitation, diagnostic imaging and home health. The hospital has nearly 30 physicians representing medical specialties ranging from family medicine, OB/GYN and orthopedics to plastic surgery and urology.

McLeod Health currently operates seven hospitals, including McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, McLeod Health Cheraw, McLeod Health Clarendon, McLeod Darlington, McLeod Dillon, McLeod Loris and McLeod Seacoast (North Myrtle Beach). McLeod also operates Urgent Care Centers in Florence and Darlington, along with nearly 85 medical practices throughout the 15 counties in the McLeod Health service