Manning Times seeking information on upcoming local events
by Tommy Wampler | February 27, 2018 3:56 pm
If you know of a local event in Clarendon County that you would like us to cover, please send an email with the date, time, location and brief description of the event you would like covered to manningtimeseditor@gmail.com We will do our best to cover it.
If you are having a birthday party or other celebration, please snap a picture and send it to the same address above. Please include names and a brief explanation of the celebration.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.