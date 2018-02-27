Manning Times seeking information on upcoming local events

If you know of a local event in Clarendon County that you would like us to cover, please send an email with the date, time, location and brief description of the event you would like covered to manningtimeseditor@gmail.com We will do our best to cover it.

If you are having a birthday party or other celebration, please snap a picture and send it to the same address above. Please include names and a brief explanation of the celebration.