Manning High School second quarter A honor roll – 9th grade
by Tommy Wampler | February 27, 2018 8:55 am
Last Updated: February 27, 2018 at 7:49 am
The following Manning High School students made the A honor roll for the second quarter.
9th Grade:
Elana Bench, Zaviyonna Benthall-Lewis, Aniyah Britt-Woods, Casey Dennis, Bryanna King, Cheyenne Lewis, Triny Nguyen, Abby Richburg, Anna Richburg, Jose Rodriguez Jr., Lorena Sanchez, Ethan Scott, Shelby Spigner
