Manning High School second quarter A honor roll – 10th grade
by Tommy Wampler | February 27, 2018 9:22 am
Last Updated: February 27, 2018 at 7:53 am
The followimg students at Manning High School made the second quarter A honor roll.
10th Grade: George Barron, Jefferson Bennett, Taj Blair, Jordan Blanding,
Elizabeth Broadway, Meridyth Cales, Tyla Cummings, Aubrianna Dingle
Tajabreonca Dow, Robert Edwards, Lacey Fralix, Lillian Gilliard, Brittany Haight,
Nastajia Hamilton, Allison Hodge, Adrianna Johnson, Brooklynn Johnson,
Aykeshia Kates, Ky’Miah Lee, Zachary Ligon, Shayley McLeod, Savannah Roberts,
Shaunique Robinson, Ellese Rojas, Jessica Salinas, Himani Shah
