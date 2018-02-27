Living Church of Christ Choir performed at the Black Heritage Expo on Feb. 24
by Tommy Wampler | February 27, 2018 7:41 pm
Last Updated: February 27, 2018 at 2:30 pm
The Living Church of Christ Choir came to the Black Heritage Expo to sing and bless those in attendance. The expo was held at the Taw Caw Community Outreach Center in Summerton on Feb. 24.
