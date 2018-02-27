Alyce Coker Player

Alyce Coker Player, 70, of Lexington, wife of James E. Player, also known as Jimmie, passed away Feb. 26 after a courageous battle with cancer. Mrs. Player was born in Turbeville, SC on Aug. 16, 1947. She was the youngest daughter of Cleo and Natalie Purvis Coker. Mrs. Player attended the East Clarendon Schools. She also attended the Baptist College of Charleston which is Charleston Southern University.

Alyce worked with the South Carolina Department of Social Services. She worked in the Clarendon County office, the Florence District office and the State Department from 1969 until the time she retired. She served the state of South Carolina for more than 40 years.

She was an active member of Lexington Presbyterian Church for 40 years. She taught Sunday school and held a Bible study. She was a loving, caring, devoted and selfless wife, mother and grandmother. She always put others before herself even during the most difficult times. She will be remembered for her unwavering faith and hope in Jesus Christ. Alyce will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thurs. March 1 at Lexington Presbyterian Church at 246 Barr Road, Lexington. The graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m. at Sardinia-Gable Cemetery in Gable.

Her family will receive family and friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wed. Feb. 28 at Barr-Price Funeral Home on 609 Northwood Road, Lexington.

The family will be recieving friends and family after the graveside servicd at Sardinia Presbyterian Church at 1386 Garland Road, Sardinia.

Alyce is survived by Jimmie, her husband of 47 years, her daughters Lyn (Kelly) Sullivan of Lake City and Jennie Marchbanks of Lexington. Three precious grandchildren: Jaylee Bilbo of Lexington, Ryan Sullivan and Kellyn Sullivan both of Lake City and her brother, Phillip (Betty Ann) Coker, of Turbeville and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces and nephews who loved her very much. Mrs. Player was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Dena Jo Coker.

The family would especially like to thank the women of Lexington Presbyterian Church for the outpouring of love shown to Alyce and her family during her illness.

Memorials can be made to Lexington Presbyterian Church Missions Fund.

Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411