MHS 2nd Quarter A-B Honor Roll for 9th grade

Last Updated: February 26, 2018 at 2:52 pm

Manning High School 9th grade students that made the A-B Honor Roll:

Aveon Abraham, Meyah Andrews, McKrae Ard, Aleczander Betrand, Lochlyn Blackmon, Jordan Brooks, Chelsea Brown Madison Brown, Shania Campbell, Quatasia Cousar, Iceland Dennis, Anijah Dingle, Chynna’ Dupree, Charles Ellerba, Jesse Galbreath, Gracen Goff, James Goff, GavinnGraley, Zeontae’ Hammett, A’mya Hilton, Tracie Holladay, Chyenne Hudson, Miyah Jackson, Aaliyah Johnson, Peyton Laney, Jessalynn Lang, Hunter Layton, Kelvin Lemon, Eboni Mallett, Iyana McKnight, Nadia McQuiller, Ashanti Miller, Isiajah Miller, Arionna Murray, Shanaye Nelson, MyLaka Nesmith, Alyssa Newhart, Tibalt Nguyen, Anthony Pearson, Jerrell Pringle, Ty’teona Shannon, Kai Simms, Akira Thomas, Cherice’ White, Amontae Wright

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following students were named to the A-B Honor Roll for the 1st Quarter at Manning High School. Names are published exactly as presented to The Manning Times, with editing only done for formatting purposes.