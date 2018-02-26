MHS 2nd Quarter A-B Honor Roll – 10th grade

Last Updated: February 26, 2018 at 2:59 pm

Manning High School released their 2nd Quarter A-B Honor Roll list.

The following students made the A-B Honor Roll:

10th grade students

Destiny Baxter, Jahylin Baxter, Jaheim Billie, Jania Blackwell, Mallory Blanding, Zaui’ankye Brayboy, Jasmin Burgess, Thomas Burke, Matthew Calvin, Nyla Cantey, Cameron Chase, Ashley Clark, Haley Clark, Ziohna Crump, Maria Darby, T’mara Dingle, Stanley Dozier Jr, Anasia Felder, Dejaun Felder, Riley Floyd, Fredrionnia Gibson, Tyannah Givens, Abbri Hammett, Xavier Hicks, Talaysia Hill, Jada Hilton, Jayden Holder, Leondrea Jackson, Sequoia Junious, Sadaya Lawson, Christopher Lloyd, Sierra Logan, Donaijha Mack, Breanna McFadden, Carmen McIntosh, Travis Newhart, Candace Osteen, Kian Pack, Harley Parkhurst, Jadiamond Pearson, Terrigin Pompey, Johnathan Shadd, Tyler Shaffer, Harshil Shah

