Clarendon Democratic Party to hold monthly meeting Thursday
by Tommy Wampler | February 26, 2018 11:17 am
The Clarendon County Democratic Party monthly meeting will be held 7:00 p.m. Thurs. at the Bassard Pond House, 4162 Rev. J.W. Carter Road, Summerton.
All Executive Committee members and Precinct Presidents are asked to attend or send a representative. Any persons interested are invited to attend.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.