3 schools in S.C. to get $100k Don’t Quit! fitness center from National Gov.’s Fitness Council

Last Updated: February 26, 2018 at 12:17 pm

Governor Henry McMaster is pleased to be joined by South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to announce that fitness icon Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), has kicked off 2018 by selecting the State of South Carolina for its 2018 DON’T QUIT! fitness campaign. The NFGFC will deliver a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. The nomination process opens today and will run through Fri. April 6. Anyone can nominate a school by visiting www.natgovfit.org.

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I’ve declared war on this preventable disease and I’m inspired to see elected leaders like Governor McMaster immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into his state. Every state leader that I’ve met with recognizes that obesity is neither a democrat nor republican issue, it’s a kids issue and all have vowed to do everything possible to help,” said Jake Steinfeld. “So far we’ve delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers in 24 states and Washington, DC and the response from students, teachers and communities has been unbelievable. Kids are excited about working out and being physically active and, as a result, their academic performance and self-esteem has skyrocketed. Now, South Carolina schools have an opportunity to make a change that will have a lasting impact on kids well into their future.”

“Teaching young people healthy habits at a young age has proven to be one of the most effective ways to encourage health and productivity later in life,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “The work that Jake and his team are doing around the country is something that South Carolina is proud to be a part of and a cause everyone can support. Our young people are the most important asset in our state and country, and we must do everything we can to support them and provide them with every opportunity for success.”

“The health of South Carolina’s students has a strong impact on their success in the classroom and throughout their lives,” said South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “I applaud Governor McMaster for recognizing the importance of ensuring our students are healthy and ready to learn and partnering with the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils to bring this exciting opportunity to South Carolina schools.”

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils program will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. TuffStuff Fitness International provides all of the fitness equipment, which is manufactured right here in the United States. The Foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

“I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact fitness centers have had on students and their communities. When you provide schools with the tools and inspiration, you’ll be amazed by the changes that take place,” continued Steinfeld. “Our children are our most precious resource and by providing them with a strong foundation in health and fitness, we can feel confident that they’ll excel beyond their wildest dreams.”

Physical activity and exercise are shown to help prevent and treat more than 40 chronic diseases, enhance individual health and quality of life, and reduce health care costs. In schools, studies show that physical activity improves academic achievement, increases confidence and self-esteem, reduces discipline problems, cuts absenteeism, and fosters better interpersonal relationships.

‘Submitted via email by S.C. Department of Education’