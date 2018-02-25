Morning Weather: Feb. 25
by Staff Reports | February 25, 2018 3:13 am
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 9 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.